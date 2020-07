CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Major league Baseball's sprint to October is on. The Cubs played their opening game of this short 60-games season Friday evening in Chicago against the Brewers.

Fans weren't allowed inside the ballpark to watch the game due to the pandemic. They weren't allowed inside Gallagher Way either. That's the park right outside the ballpark, but that didn't stop many fans from showing up at Wrigleyville. They took pictures in front of the marquee. They proudly wore their Cubs gear, and they most definitely hit the bars. They still wanted to be part of opening day.