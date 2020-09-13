Cubs pitcher Alec Mills throws a no-hitter in a win over the Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WGN) – When he’s been good on the mound in 2020, he’s been very good.

Alec Mills pitched in two of the Cubs’ four shutout victories so far in this shortened season and has been generally effective in filling a hold in the bottom of the team’s rotation.

But no effort this year, or even in his major league career, could match them magic he had on the mound Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.

Mills threw a no-hitter against the Brewers in an 12-0 Cubs victory, which is the 16th in the history of the franchise. The last pitcher to pull off the feat was Jake Arrieta against the Reds in a 16-0 victory in Cincinnati on April 21st, 2016.

The pitcher threw nine innings of no-hit ball, striking out five batters.

The achievement comes in just his 28th career game and 15th start for both the Royals and the Cubs. Mills came to Chicago in February of 2017 and made his debut with the Cubs in 2018, starting 14 games with the team before Sunday. He had a 5-4 record with a 3.87 ERA in those contests, including a 4-3 record with a 4.74 ERA in 2020.

