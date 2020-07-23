Cubs plan moment of silence and solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement for Opening Day

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 10: Pitcher Steve Cishek #41 of the Chicago Cubs throws in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 10, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) – Opening Day will be unlike any other on the North Side.

Sounds from the Wrigley Field organ will echo through the neighborhood, but fans will have to watch from across the street or at home.

The Cubs are making the most of it with a unique pregame ceremony.

The team will hold a moment silence and solidarity in recognition of the Black Lives Matter movement, which will be followed by a performance from Keedron Bryant. The 13-year-old gospel singer will perform his original song “I Just Wanna Live” from a Wrigley Rooftop.

Dr. Hillary Ecker will also sing the national anthem from that vantage. The Advocate Health Care internal medicine physician’s colleagues will be featured in a virtual first pitch compilation video alongside Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Pritzker. Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg is slated to throw out the first pitch on the field.

In further tribute to health care workers, two new blue flags will be flown from high atop the Friendly Confines.

According to the organization, “for the team’s loyal Season Ticket Holder base, the Cubs will film live fan reactions using Zoom and pipe the fan visuals into the ballpark via replays on the videoboard. The club has also introduced a new Season Ticket Holder Foul Ball Program. During each home game without fans in attendance, foul balls will be collected by the Cubs Authentics team and shipped to the Season Ticket Holder with the closest seat location.”

The first of three games against the Milwaukee Brewers is scheduled to begin at 6:05 CT Friday night.

