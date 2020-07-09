Cubs, Sox announce 2021 season schedules

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 06: Charlie Tilson #22 of the Chicago White Sox scores past Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) – Games haven’t even started yet this season, but Major League baseball is already releasing next year’s schedule.

The Cubs and White Sox will meet a half a dozen times in 2021, with the AL and NL Central squaring off interleague play. It’s the first time in the last seven seasons the Crosstown Classic will go six games in back-to-back years. Both series are slated for August. Wrigley Field will host first three-game set the weekend of August 6th. Three weeks later the Cubs and Sox head to the South Side for three more to finish up the annual meeting.

The Sox have an Opening Day date set for April 1st with the Angels. It’s part of seven-game west coast trip to start the season before coming home to Guaranteed Rate Field for the opener against the Kansas City Royals.

The Cubs 2021 campaign begins at home April 1st, when the Pirates make their way into the Friendly Confines. It’ll be the first time the North Siders have started consecutive seasons at Wrigley since 2011.

Both schedules are subject to change as baseball tries to get back on the field.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

