Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel (24) throws the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Cubs have reportedly traded Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.

🚨 CROSSTOWN TRADE 🚨



The @whitesox reportedly acquire RHP Craig Kimbrel from the Cubs, per MLB Network insider @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/WQfRjkNMKO — MLB (@MLB) July 30, 2021

This news comes a day after the Cubs traded Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees.