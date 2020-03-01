Dakota earns sixth state championship in wrestling

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Dakota wrestling team earned their sixth state championship from the Grossinger Motors Arena Saturday. The Indians took down Coal City 40-19 in the 1A Finals.

Quinton Heilemeier started the Indians off right at 152 pounds by pinning his opponent in the first period.

“It felt pretty good just ’cause especially during the season, I was hurt for most of it,” Heilemeier explained. “I wanted to come back and do the best thing I could for these guys.”

Andrew Wenzel followed with another pin at 170 pounds.

One match later at 182 pounds, Evan Riggle won by an 8-0 decision to put Dakota up 16-3. Coal City then went on a run to take the lead, but Maddux Blakely got the Indians back on track with a pin at 113 pounds.

From there, the Indians got big wins from Phoenix Blakely, Connor Elmer, Tyler Simmer and Lucas Sutherland.

“It just feels amazing because I’ve been with these guys forever,” Riggle said. “To wrap it up like this means everything.”

“It wasn’t the toughest team we’ve ever come down here with, but they had some big hearts and the seniors really got it together,” Pete Alber said. “They wanted to get it done and they pulled it off. [They] did a great job.”