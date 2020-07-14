Dakota’s Evan Flynn to play ball for Highland Community College

DAKOTA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Dakota High School basketball standout Evan Flynn will be taking his talents just a short trip away from his home. He has decided to walk on at Highland Community College in Freeport.

Last season as a senior at Dakota Fynn averaged 17.2 points per game and he made 114 three-point attempts. He led Dakota to 29 wins and a birth in the Sectional Championship game.

Highland CC is an NJCAA Division I program that competes in the Arrowhead Conference. Last season the Cougars won 27 games, and they went 10-0 in the conference under head coch Chad Boudreau.

