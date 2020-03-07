Dakota’s season ends after loss to Indian Creek

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WTVO/WQRF) -- The roaring crowds follow former Hononegah basketball star Jordan King everywhere she goes. These days, you can hear them when she's on the court for the Marquette women's basketball team.

"I spent a little bit of time with her earlier in the week about… let's not wait 'til next year to talk about little things she has to improve on and growing as a freshman," Marquette Head Coach Megan Duffy said. "Let's think you're a sophomore now and let's spend that extra time in the gym or the film session and eliminate any distractions around you."