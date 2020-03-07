Dakota’s season ends after loss to Indian Creek

Dakota fell 57-51 to Indian Creek in the Class 1A River Ridge Sectional Championship Friday night. The Timberwolves move on to the NIU Super-Sectional with a perfect 35-0 record. They play on Tuesday. Click the media player for highlights.

