Dean Lowry urges residents to remain at home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Dean Lowry is the latest pro sports athlete urging us all to stay at home during the pandemic. Plus he has a word of encouragement for the Stateline.

The Rockford Boylan graduate and the Green Bay Packers defensive lineman delivered this message in a social media posting:

‘Hey everyone this is Dean Lowry of the Green Bay Packers and I just want to wish everyone the best during these tough times. Everyone has a role to play and that’s the simple things like staying home and washing your hands. Rockford’s a very strong community and we’ll come out even stronger right after this. God bless.”