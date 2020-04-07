Dean Lowry urges residents to remain at home

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Dean Lowry is the latest pro sports athlete urging us all to stay at home during the pandemic. Plus he has a word of encouragement for the Stateline.

The Rockford Boylan graduate and the Green Bay Packers defensive lineman delivered this message in a social media posting:

‘Hey everyone this is Dean Lowry of the Green Bay Packers and I just want to wish everyone the best during these tough times. Everyone has a role to play and that’s the simple things like staying home and washing your hands. Rockford’s a very strong community and we’ll come out even stronger right after this. God bless.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Scott’s Little Sports highlights

Trending Stories