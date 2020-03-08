Defenseman Dennis Gilbert Returns to IceHogs from Chicago Blackhawks

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Chicago Blackhawks, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, announced that defenseman Dennis Gilbert has been reassigned to the IceHogs.

Since his emergency recall yesterday morning, Gilbert, 23, skated in Chicago’s 2-1 setback at Detroit, registering 13:36 of ice time and delivering two hits. The Buffalo, New York, native has three points (1G, 2A) in 21 games with the Blackhawks during the 2019-20 campaign and tallied his first National Hockey League point on Dec. 12 at ARI and his first career NHL goal on Dec. 27 vs. NYI. In 28 games with the IceHogs, Gilbert has a goal and six assists for seven points.