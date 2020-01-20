Delia and Gagne Lead Hogs to Shutout Win Over Wolves

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Collin Delia made 34 saves and Gabriel Gagne notched a goal and an assist in his IceHogs debut as the Rockford IceHogs shut out the Chicago Wolves 2-0 at Allstate Arena on Sunday afternoon.

With the IceHogs up 2-0 midway through the third, the Wolves broke in on a 2-on-1 rush. Delia slid from his left to his right to deny the back-door bid and maintain the Hogs’ two-goal lead. Delia kicked away all 34 Chicago shots on the day to earn the second shutout of his AHL career.

Rockford opened scoring just 29 seconds into the second period when Gagne shot a puck from the top of the right circle that bounced off a Wolves defender and landed in the crease. Tyler Sikura then dove to swat the bouncing rubber into the open cage.

The IceHogs then doubled their lead in the final minute of the middle frame when Gagne tallied with just eight seconds remaning. Dylan Sikura entered the zone on the left side and dropped a pass for Gagne, who slapped home his first goal in his first game of the season and gave Rockford a 2-0 lead.

Delia shut the door the rest of the way to secure the victory for the IceHogs, who won two of three games on this road trip.