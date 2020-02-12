Delia hopes to help the IceHogs reach the playoffs before doing ‘Daddy Duty’ this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs have gone with a three-man goaltender rotation most of this season. With crunch time here in a tight race to make the playoffs will that change now? Has Collin Delia already emerged as the go-to goalie for the stretch run?

It’s been Delia who got the starting call in each of the IceHogs’ last three games. He got the nod over Kevin Lankinen and Matt Tomkins. The IceHogs won two of those games and lost the third by a goal.

“Deals’ has been playing well,” said IceHogs coach Derek King Monday after practice. “We said after the break here that it’s time to ride somebody if they’re going to step up and win some hockey games, and we’re going to ride him. It’s the playoffs right? In the playoffs you play your best goalie, and if he’s playing well he’s going to play.”

“We’re trying to win games,” said Delia. “I think it’s whoever he (King) feels gives the team the best opportunity that night you know. Nothing’s been said. It’s not like, ‘If you win you’re in’, but you read between the lines. We need to make up some ground here.”

It was a bumpy start to the season for Delia. There was the initial disappointment of not making the Blackhawks’ roster. He also had some issues at home to deal with. He wasn’t playing a lot in November and December and when he did play there were some rough games. But everything has settled down for him the last few weeks. Delia keeps reminding himself a hockey season is a marathon, not a sprint.

“It’s a long year,” said Delia. “You can’t live hockey moment-to-moment. You have to look at it as a year and chart your progress over the course of a season.”

While Delia has been the guy between the pipes of late, King says he’ll probably turn to Lankinen for Wedneday’s game in Manitoba.



“Now we’ll go with Lankinen….the next-goalie-up in line is ‘Lanks’ and if he runs with it he runs with it.”

Delia is staying in the moment even though his future holds something very, very big. In June he’ll become a first-time father. That’s when his girlfriend is due to deliver a baby boy. Delia is excited about that and he says becoming a father should help him become a better goaltender.

“I’m sure when the baby comes it’s going to be a flood of emotions. I’m really happy to be a father and have a family. It’s a real honor, and I want to do the best that I can. I want to provide for them and one of the ways I can do that is keep the puck out of the net.”

Delia says his son’s name will be Anderson. Delia wanted no part of naming him Collin Jr.