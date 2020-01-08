Derek King and the IceHogs have faced numerous challenges during losing skid

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Injuries, call-ups, and players flat-out leaving the team…the IceHogs have been hit from all sides in recent weeks. That’s led to a six-game losing streak.

The IceHogs haven’t won since December 20th. Seven players are currently dealing with injuries. Key players who led the IceHogs earlier in the season, Dylan Sikura, Matthew Highmore, John Quenneville and goaltender Kevin Lankinen are up with the Blackhawks.

On top of that the IceHogs’ top-scoring defenseman Philip Holm just left the team to return to Europe and a month ago former team captain Kris Versteeg decided it was time to retire.

Roster turnover goes with the territory in professional hockey, but head coach Derek King admits this is the worst he has experienced. Now he’s having to rely on several players who were recently called up from the ECHL’s Indy Fuel.



“It is hard. It’s not easy,” said King Tuesday after practice. “I’d lie and say it was an easy thing…it’s not. You can live and adjust fairly quickly with one or two guys maybe getting a last minute call to go up to the big club and usually the guys that are coming up have already been up here at some point and know what they’re doing, but we’ve got a whole, clean slate of guys pretty much that haven’t really been here.”



But King doesn’t want any pity parties thrown his way. “Listen there’s no reason for us to be mopping around. Obviously we don’t like the six games in a row that we’ve lost, but it’s up to us to get us out of it.”



How heavy is this losing streak weighing on the players who have been here from the start?



“I think we’re doing a good job of keeping the mood light,” said forward Tyler Sikura, who was named team captain after Versteeg stepped aside. “I think we definitely don’t have the same roster that we had earlier in the year. We’re just going to have to find a way to grind out games because our margin of error is, it’s pretty small right now, but all it takes is one.”



The IceHogs next game will be Wednesday evening at home against the Manitoba Moose. If that loose that game they’ll set an IceHogs AHL record with their seventh consecutive loss.





