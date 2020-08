ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The semifinals of matchplay in the Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Classic took place on Saturday at Sandy Hollow Golf Course in Rockford.

Hui Chong Dofflemeyer beat Katelynn Sayyalinh to advance, and Megan Thiravong beat Natalie Hooper to move on as well. So Thiravong will match up with Dofflemeyer in the final round on Sunday at the Aldeen Golf Club.