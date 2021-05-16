Dofflemyer wins Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Invitational for second straight year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — After a cloudy and for the most part rainy day on Saturday, the sun poked it’s head out over the Stateline bringing beautiful weather for the final rounds of the Mah Nah Tee See Invitational Golf Tournament on Sunday.

In the quarterfinals, reigning champion Robert Dofflemyer defeated Troy McNulty to advance into the semis. And in a rematch of last year’s Men’s City Championship, Marcus Smith defeated Jamie Hogan to move on and play Dofflemyer for the trophy.

From the beginning it felt like Dofflemyer would repeat as he was locked in right from the first tee on Saturday. Smith battled through some holes and kept it close through the front nine, but on the back he couldn’t get a few putts to break his way.

After it was all said and done, Dofflemyer defeated Smith going four up after 14. Smith conceded the hole and it was official that Dofflemyer was able to defend his title.