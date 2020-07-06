Dofflemyer wins Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Invitational

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Robert Dofflemyer has won several major golf championships in the stateline over the last decade. Now we can add the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play Invitational to his list.

Dofflemyer earned his first one Monday at the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club. He defeated Jamie Hogan in his semifinal match, then he came back in the heat in the afternoon to defeated Brian Silvers 4-and-2 in the championship match.

Dollemyer had the lead at the turn and never relinquisted it.

“I’ve played in this tournament for a while now I think, I’m not sure how many years, but it’s a tournament I’ve always wanted to win,” said Dofflemyer. ” (I) Never did too well in it and this year sure enough I played consistently enough to pull it together so that was pretty cool!”

“You know I’ve played with Brian a lot. Both of us are really competitive, and so it as a lot of fun. It was pretty intense there for the back nine and luckily I was able to come out on top.”

Dofflemyer has twice won the Greater Rockford Men’s Golf Classic. His first came in 2013 at the age of 18. His second came last summer. He has alson won the Atwood Classic, the Ballard Memorial Tournament, and the gold Medal Classic.