Doing the dishes proves costly for Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 26: Jose Quintana #62 of the Chicago Cubs delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 26, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – (WTVO/WQRF) — The Cubs have only begun to report to Chicago for training and already they have an injury issue. This one a rather bizarre one.

They announced Thursday the following:

(Cubs Statement) Last Saturday while washing dishes at his home in Miami, Quintana suffered a laceration on his left thumb that required five stitches.

This morning in Chicago, Quintana underwent microscopic surgery on his left thumb to further determine the extent of his injury. The procedure identified a lacerated digital sensory nerve in his left thumb, which was surgically repaired.

Quintana is expected to resume his throwing program in approximately two weeks, after which time a further determination will be made on expected length of absence.