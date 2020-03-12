SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
“Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive,” Wojnarowski added.
The news comes less than 24 hours after fellow teammate Rudy Gobert tested positive, thus prompting the NBA to suspend the entire rest of the season.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Wisconsin governor declares public health emergency
- Late Day Storm Chances Ahead of Friday’s Cool Down
- No spectators allowed at RVC’s NJCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament this weekend
- Donovan Mitchell becomes 2nd Utah Jazz player to test positive for coronavirus
- IHSA announces limits on weekend state basketball tournament
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!