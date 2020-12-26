Dosunmu scores 30 to lead No. 18 Illinois past Indiana 69-60

Indiana’s forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) looks to pass as he is pressured by Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 30 points, Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 18 Illinois beat Indiana 69-60. The game was close until about midway through the second half, when Dosunmu hit three consecutive 3-pointers to fuel Illinois’ 14-0 run.

Andre Curbelo added five assists for Illinois. Armaan Franklin led Indiana with 23 points, and big man Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11.

Neither team could find the basket in the first three minutes of the game, and the Hoosiers went on a 7-0 run while Illinois went 0 for 7 from the field.

Following a 6-0 Illini run, both teams settled in and traded baskets for most of the opening frame.

Illinois closed the game strong, going on a 21-11 run in which Dosumu contributed 14 points. The game was fairly close, statistically.

The Illini shot 24 of 54 from the field for 44% and the Hoosiers shot 23-58 (40%). Dosunmu’s offensive output and a 14-of-18 showing at the foul line sealed the win.