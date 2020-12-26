Dosunmu scores 30 to lead No. 18 Illinois past Indiana 69-60

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 30 points, Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 18 Illinois beat Indiana 69-60. The game was close until about midway through the second half, when Dosunmu hit three consecutive 3-pointers to fuel Illinois’ 14-0 run.
Andre Curbelo added five assists for Illinois. Armaan Franklin led Indiana with 23 points, and big man Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11.
Neither team could find the basket in the first three minutes of the game, and the Hoosiers went on a 7-0 run while Illinois went 0 for 7 from the field.
Following a 6-0 Illini run, both teams settled in and traded baskets for most of the opening frame.
Illinois closed the game strong, going on a 21-11 run in which Dosumu contributed 14 points. The game was fairly close, statistically.
The Illini shot 24 of 54 from the field for 44% and the Hoosiers shot 23-58 (40%). Dosunmu’s offensive output and a 14-of-18 showing at the foul line sealed the win.