E-Rabs nab victory in District 205 Cup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Three teams competed in this year’s District 205 Cup at Ingersoll Golf Club on Saturday morning.

Rockford East, Jefferson, and Auburn were in attendance, with Guilford deciding to forego for undetermined reasons.

Plenty of cloud cover and heavy wind gusts made for tough conditions all over the course.

Despite Auburn taking home the two best individual scores of the day, they were not able to pull out a team victory.

Team scores listed:

1. Rockford East – 342

2. Rockford Auburn – 352

3. Jefferson – 432

Individual scores listed:

1. Alex Ferry – Auburn – 80

2. Nollan Sliva – Auburn – 81

3. Jordan Compton – East – 83

4. Erik Gibbons – East – 83

5. Vincent Vereb – Jefferson – 87



Guilford held a practice meet at Elliott Golf Course in place of participating in the annual Cup.