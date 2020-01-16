E-Rabs survive Guilford comeback

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was a rollercoaster night for the East E-Rabs, but in the end they achieved their goal of a win over Guilford Wednesday evening in NIC-10 action.
East bolted out to a 21 point lead in the first half and it still led by 17 at halftime. Guilford rallied though in the second half within a point when Tyler Knuth (19 points) and Nick Stadelman (15 points….3 three-pointers) got hot. But the Vikings couldn’t capture the lead.
East got 18 points from junior Pashens Harris. For highlights click on the media player.
NIC-10 Boys Standings Updated Wed. Jan. 15)
Jefferson 7-2, 15-3
Boylan 6-2, 11-5
East 6-2, 9-7
Auburn 6-3, 10-7
Guilford 5-4, 10-7
Harlem 3-5, 7-9
Hononegah 3-5, 6-11
Freeport 2-4, 5-9
Belv. N. 3-6, 7-10
Belvidere 0-8, 2-15