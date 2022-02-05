East defeats Belvidere, maintains tie for second in NIC-10

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On Friday night, the Rockford East E-Rabs boys basketball team beat the Belvidere Bucs 53-37 in a NIC-10 conference matchup. With the win, East maintains their tie with Guilford for second in the conference.

