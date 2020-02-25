Eastland Cougars roar at the Streamwood Super-Sectional, headed back to State

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — After surviving the gauntlet of the 1A Pecatonica Sectional that included games against Stockton and Amboy, many people thought the Super-Sectional might be a breeze by comparison for the Eastland Cougars. It was. They dominated Chicago Hope 77-38 Monday night at Streamwood High School.
The Cougars jumped on the Eagles building up a halftime lead of 41-19. Senior guard Erin Henze sparked the Cougars with 14 points in the half. She didn’t let up. She finished the game with 29 points. Lydia Coatney added 12 and junior center Karlie Krogman added 10.
Eastland improves to 32-3 on the season. The Cougars return to State for the second straight year. Friday morning at 11:15 at Redbird Arena they’ll play Hume Shiloh in a semifinal game. Eastland finished second at State last year.
For highlights of Monday’s Super-Sectional click on the media player.