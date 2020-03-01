Eastland girls cap off season with State Championship

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Eastland girls basketball team captured the IHSA Class 1A state championship after beating Lewistown 62-57 Saturday. After finishing second at state last year, the Cougars were on a mission to return home with the big trophy this time.

“We really just came into this, knowing that we had to leave it all out on the court because this is it,” Eastland senior Erin Henze (20 pts) said. “To go out with a state championship there, obviously, there’s no better way to do it.”

For the seniors, ending their high school career with a state championship was the only way they wanted it to end. Still, it’s an end to something they love so dearly.

“So satisfying but I mean, I’m saying it over and over – it’s bittersweet,” Eastland senior Coatney (15 pts) said. “This is my last time wearing blue and orange, so it’s crazy. I can’t believe it’s coming to an end.”

The emotions of the big win were visible from almost everyone on the Eastland team – almost.

“I’m choosing not to let the emotions hit me because I would be a blubbering mess,” Eastland Head Coach Nicole Brinker said. “An ugly cry is going to come later, but yeah. There’s no better way to send this group out. It is bittersweet. You want to go out on a win but it’s their last game and that is heartbreaking but what a way to go out.”