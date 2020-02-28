Eastland is back in the State Championship game again

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Eastland girls basketball team will play for a State Championship Saturday for a second straight year. The Cougars won their 1A semifinal game Friday by dominating Tri County Co-op 70-28.

Eastland jumped out to a 21-8 lead after the first quarter and never let up. The Cougars outscored Tri County 17-1 in the second quarter to lead 38-9 at halftime.

First Team All-State guard Erin Hinze was deadly from distance. She nailed 7 of 10 shots from behind the arc and she finished with 29 points. Lydia Coatney added 8 points and Dani Rush 7 more for Eastland.

The Cougars also controlled the boards. They won that battle 40-25. Overall Eastland shot 51.7% from the field and 58.3% from behind the arc.

Eastland’s record is now 33-3. The Cougars will play #1 ranked Lewistown in the 1A Championship game Saturday at 1 p.m. in Redbird Arena. Eastland lost in the State Championship game last year.