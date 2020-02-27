Eastland’s Henze leads local girls All-state picks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Northwest Upstate Illini Conference is well represented on the girls Class 1A AP All-State teams. Seven of them have earned All-State honors.

Leading the way is Eastland senior guard Erin Henze. She made the 1A First Team. Her teammate Lydia Coatney made the All-State Second Team. Amboy junior guard Abi Payne and Aquin senior forward Abby Barr also made the Second Team.

Amboy junior guard Mallory Powers, Stockton junior guard Tiana Timpe, and Dakota junior guard Tabytha Toelke all earned Honorable Mention in Class 1A

In Class 2A Winnebago sophomore Miyah Brown made the AP All-State Second Team and Marengo junior guard Jennifer Heinberg received Honorable Mention.

The girls 3A and 4A All-State teams will be announced next week. The boys All-State teams will be announced the following two weeks.