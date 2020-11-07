East’s Ben Bathje: a Jack of all trades

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For a lot of high school students, finding activities to get involved in can be difficult. If you’re looking to get any information what to join, just ask Rockford East junior Ben Bathje. He’s done just about all of them.

“I think you can’t settle for one particular thing,” said Bathje. “I think you need to open yourself to new experiences and trying different things and having fun with it.”

Here’s a list of all the activities Bathje already participated in: Golf, Swimming, Cross Country, Track& Field, and Bass Fishing. With the high school sports seasons all out of order due to the ongoing pandemic, Bathje had a little more time on his hands and decided to add another sport. Football.

With the addition of football, this makes Bathje a six-sport athlete.

“Nobody’s, I don’t think anybody’s ever been a six-sport athlete before so I thought it would be kind of cool to say I did six-sports my junior year,” Bathje said.

Of all his extra-curriculars, golf is his favorite.

“It’s mentally harder but way more fun. Running just makes you really tired and golf is likes a new challenge with the mental and physical technique every hole.”

His passion, drive, and internal competitiveness motivate him to work hard.

“I think it’s a lot of internal seeing my future what my possible goals can be and putting my mind to my goals and trying to work as hard as to accomplish that.

When he’s not running from field to course, and course to pool and pool to field. He actually has another passion that helps him clear his mind. Magic.

“Magic definitely helps me to relax, just being able to work on different tricks and play around with some cards,” Bathje said.

What started as a hobby has turned into a job, and it’s a job that pays him well. With his earnings, he was able to buy himself a new set of golf clubs.

“When I started I never really expected it to turn into a high school job and that’s really what it’s been over the last four years, but I don’t look at it as a job because it’s what I love to do.”

Bathje has become quite well-known locally, performing for the Mayor, Tom McNamara, and fooling a bunch of local TV News personalities.

After David Greenberg sat down to chat with him, he stumped another. Check out the video for his trick!