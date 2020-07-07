Estep’s blast lifts Rivets to their third straight win

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets started the season slow by dropping their first three games. They’ve turned it around though with a three-game winning streak.

Monday night they outscored the Wisconsin Woodchucks 9-5. Their bats stayed hot from Sunday when they put 12 runs on the board against the Woodchucks. In Monday’s game the big blow was a grand slam homerun by infielder Chase Estep in the sixth inning. That staked the Rivets to a 7-3 lead.

The Rivets now hit the road for a pair of games Tuesday and Wednesday at Fond-Du-Lac. They’ll be back home for games Thursday and Friday against Wisconsin Rapids.

