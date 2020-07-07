Estep’s blast lifts Rivets to their third straight win

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Rivets started the season slow by dropping their first three games. They’ve turned it around though with a three-game winning streak.

Monday night they outscored the Wisconsin Woodchucks 9-5. Their bats stayed hot from Sunday when they put 12 runs on the board against the Woodchucks. In Monday’s game the big blow was a grand slam homerun by infielder Chase Estep in the sixth inning. That staked the Rivets to a 7-3 lead.

The Rivets now hit the road for a pair of games Tuesday and Wednesday at Fond-Du-Lac. They’ll be back home for games Thursday and Friday against Wisconsin Rapids.

For highlights of Monday’s game click on the media player.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Scott’s Little Sports highlights

Trending Stories