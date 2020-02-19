MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — NIC-10 champion carried the momentum of the regular season into the postseason Tuesday night by dominating Jefferson 80-30 in a 4A Regional Semifinal game at Harlem.
The Lady Knights bolted out to a 23-2 lead and were never threatened. Sophomore Zhakyla Evans led Auburn with 35 points.
Auburn advances to Thursday’s Regional Championship game to play DeKalb. DeKalb won the other semifinal game over Harlem 76-64. Auburn hasn’t won a regional championship in girls basketball in 33 years. For highlights click on the media player.
Evans and NIC-10 champion Auburn roll in their postseason opener
