ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Sophomore Zhakyla Evans scored 30 points and the Auburn Knights defeated Guilford 70-51 Tuesday night to maintain sole possession of first place in the NIC-10 girls basketball race.

The Knights improve to 8-1 in the conference to stay half a game ahead of the Hononegah Indians. Auburn is 16-5 overall. Guilford dips to 14-5, 6-3. The Vikings were led by 17 points from Kyleigh Thomas.

For highlights click on the media player.