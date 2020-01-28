Fans already having a super time in the Super Bowl city

MIAMI, Fla (WTVO/WQRF) — The Super Bowl Experience is the center of the football universe counting down to the big game and each year the NFL has created more interactive attractions to keep the old fans happy and welcome the new ones.

Lions and Tigers and Bears, ‘Oh My!’ NFL fans from all 32 teams including of course the Niners and Chiefs are enjoying the Super Experience celebrating America’s most popular sport.

Life-long fans and next-generation fans are all taking part in the fun.

