Fans not allowed at the MAC basketball tournaments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVO/WQRF)– Northern Illinois University and the other teams competing in the Mid-American Conference basketball tournament later this week in Cleveland won’t have any fans in the stands to cheer them on. The event will be closed to the public.

The MAC released the following statement explaining the decision Tuesday evening:

Following consultation with Ohio governmental and public health officials, and at the recommendation of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, the Mid-American Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be played, however a restricted attendance policy will be implemented at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this week.

The Tournaments will continue as scheduled on Wednesday, March 11th through Saturday, March 14th, however only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and official team party members will be permitted for attendance for the tournaments. The MAC tournaments will be closed to the general public.

This decision was made in consultation and guidance with local governmental and public health and medical officials to limit large gatherings due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The safety of all is our greatest concern. Since January, I have stated that any decision would follow the advice of state governmental officials and medical professionals. Following the feedback we received today we have taken this action which is in alignment with the recommendation of Governor DeWine,” said Mid-American Conference Commissioner, Dr. Jon Steinbrecher.

All tickets for the MAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be refunded in the form of a credit towards next year’s tournament or a full refund. All ticketholders will receive an email with further instructions regarding next steps to receiving credit or refund. Beginning Wednesday during regular business hours, fans can contact their respective athletic departments or the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse box office at (216) 420-2200.