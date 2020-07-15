Fans won’t be allowed at Packers camp or preseason games

GREEN BAY, WI (Packers News Release) –The Green Bay Packers have announced that there will be no fans in attendance at 2020 training camp practices, Packers Family Night and any home preseason games.

“The tremendous support of cheering fans at Lambeau Field motivates all of us in the Packers organization,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “But after consulting with local health officials and reviewing League and CDC guidelines, we felt we needed to make this difficult decision. We will miss seeing so many of our fans, particularly the young ones, during this exciting time of year. We will continue to work on the protocols and logistics in the hope that we can welcome fans back to Lambeau Field for the regular season without jeopardizing the health of our players, team personnel and fans.

“We ask our fans to help us in this effort by wearing masks and staying six feet away from non-family members when out in the community in the coming weeks.”

Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, will still take place in Lambeau Field and will be televised to a statewide audience. The date and time of the event is still being finalized.