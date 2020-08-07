Fans won’t be allowed at the Packers first two home games

(WTVO/WQRF) (Packers news release) –As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities around the country and throughout Wisconsin, the Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that Lambeau Field will not host fans at the first two home games this season.

The Packers’ third home game is on Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. Whether fans can attend this game and others later in the season will depend on the status of the virus. The Packers will continue to evaluate a variety of factors in consultation with local medical and public health officials.

As preseason games are not being played this year, conducting the first two regular-season games with only the essential participants will allow the organization to place its full focus on the game itself. This will also allow the organization to implement all the protocols that are in place due to the pandemic.

“Lambeau Field will not be the same without our fans’ energetic support in the stands,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “Given the extraordinary circumstances this year and the additional protocols in place, though, we determined it was best to take incremental steps to start the regular season. These two games will allow us to focus our attention on safely conducting games inside the stadium with all necessary participants.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to host fans for games later in the season, should conditions allow. We will continue to consult with community healthcare and public health officials on the pandemic conditions in our area. We ask our fans to continue to help by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing guidelines.”

In conjunction with the games taking place without fans, all other public areas at Lambeau Field will be closed during home games, including parking lots and the Lambeau Field Atrium’s attractions – Packers Pro Shop, Packers Hall of Fame and 1919 Kitchen and Tap. Titletown is expected to remain open to the public. However, no team-run gameday activities will be planned. Other Titletown businesses may host activities on gamedays. Please inquire with individual businesses for more information.

If the team can transition to hosting fans for games later in the season, Season Ticket Holders who have opted in for the opportunity to purchase tickets this season will receive instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at a later date.

Previously, the Packers announced that if fans are allowed to attend games, the stadium would only be able to accommodate a significantly reduced capacity.