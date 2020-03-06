Feuerbach and Kennedy make AP All-State First Team, Diercks and Jamerson make All-State Honorable Mention

MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Illinois AP All-State Girls Basketball Team included four local players. Sycamore senior Kylie Feuerbach made All-State First Team after making All-State Honorable Mention last season. She averaged 19.8 points and 7.3 rebounds this season. The 6-foot guard is headed to Iowa State to play for the Cyclones after this school year.

Boylan senior Peyton Kennedy also made All-State First Team in Class 3A. She also received All-State Honorable Mention for Class 4A last season. Kennedy was the Titans’ leading scorer and rebounder with 24.2 points and 12.8 rebounds per game this season. Her career included 2,078 points. The 5’11” senior is set to play for St. Louis University.

Making All-State Honorable Mention in Class 3A is Belvidere North’s Madison Diercks. The four-year varsity player finished her career with nearly 1,500 points and more than 600 rebounds. Diercks also has a perfect 4.0 GPA. She’s headed to play basketball for Regis University.

East’s Kabrea Jamerson made All-State Honorable Mention in Class 4A. The 6-foot senior averaged 22.1 points and 8.5 rebounds this season. Jamerson scored more than 40 points in a game, three times in her last nine games.