Five local wrestlers are headed to state

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Local wrestlers competed for sectional championships Saturday and trips to state next weekend. At the Class 1A Oregon Sectional, Dakota’s Blakely’s had a successful night. Marcus Blakely won at 113 pounds by a 10-8 decision over Brock Smith of Riverdale to win his sectional championship. Phoenix Blakely also won at 120 pounds by a 6-0 decision over Stillman Valley’s Aiden Livingston.

At 160 pounds, Winnebago’s Bryce Faworski is a sectional champ after winning by a 6-0 decision over Dakota’s Aidan Nardin. At 170 pounds, Dakota’s defending state champ Andrew Wenzel recorded a first period pin against Johnsburg’s Ethan Shedbalker to win the championship.

At 285 pounds, Byron’s Tyler Elsbury pinned Fulton’s Nate Portz just 52 seconds into the match. Elsbury finished second at state last year. He’ll get a chance to take care of unfinished business next weekend.