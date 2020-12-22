Bielema thrilled to be back in his home state coaching the Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — An Illinois native and a proven winner in the Big Ten running the Fighting Illini football program…it almost seems too good to be true, but it is. Brett Bielema was introduced as the new head coach of the Illini Monday during a Zoom conference.

The man who hired Bielema, Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman has had his eye on Bielema, and he targeted Bielema right away.

“Bret Bielema is someone I’ve watched for some time,” said Whitman. “Obviously his on-field record speaks for itself, ten bowl games in 12 seasons as a college head coach, a career winning percentage over 60 percent. He’s been even better in the Big Ten.”

Bieliema is from Prophetstown, Illinois. He played defensive line for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the early ’90s, but no one in Illinois is holding that or the fact that he coach at Wisconsin, against him.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be the head coach at the University of Ilinois,” said Bielema. “It really has come full circle for me to be born in Silvis, Illinois at Illini hospital.” “What probably got me excited about the University of Illinois more than anything is the foundation that’s laid here now. The buildings that have been built, the facilities that we have…just the blueprint that’s here already and the foundation that’s set, so it’s a very, very, exciting time.”

Bielema says thee isn’t a five-year plan or timetable in place to build a winning program. He just wants to do things the right way and the success will follow.

“I’m not talking about success five years from now. I’m talking about success as fast as we can, but we’re just not going to skip a step to get to where we need to be. If you try to jump to the end of the rainbow you’re never going to find it. The part we have to understand as coaches is we have to do it right the first time. It’s something I learned from my dad on the farm. If you’re going to do something do it right so you don’t have to do it again, so we’ll build this baby up the way it needs to be done.”

Bielema will take all the talented recruits that he can get, but he’s looking for more than talent.

“We’ll build a roster of smart, tough, dependable players. They’re players that doesn’t have anything to do with their 40 time or their bench press or maybe the way they catch the ball or throw the ball, but they will understand exactly what that means and how that plays into offense, defense and special teams plans.”

Whitman says he had a 45 minute conversation recently with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick about Bielema. Bielman was on the Patriots coaching staff two years ago.

“It was really insightful for me to hear from Bill,” said Whitman. “(He) spoke highly about Bret’s understanding of the game, his football acumen. He talked about his strength at connecting with different groups of players.”

Whiteman also likes the fact that Bielema is an Illinois native who could settle in for many years to come.

“You know it’s important to me to find people who aren’t looking for their next big job. We aren’t trying to find people who just want to be a coach in the Big Ten. We’re trying to find somebody who wants to be a coach at the University of Illinois and that was evident form my first conversation with Bret.”