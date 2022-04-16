DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Spring football season has ended at Northern Illinois University. The last of 15 sessions wrapped up Saturday morning with a public practice labeled the “Spring Showcase.”

The offense looked good as expected, especially the run game led by two long touchdown runs by receiver turned running back Billy Dozier. Another sophomore running back Mason Blakemore also had some strong runs.

Head coach Thomas Hammock was most pleased though with the strides his defense has made since last fall. Overall Hammock was upbeat about the way the entire spring season played out for the defending MAC champions.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our players. I couldn’t be more proud of our coaches. They went to work. They want to be better. We want to continue to improve, and it’s fun to see.”