NIU drops third straight game and battle for the Bronze Stalk

(WTVO/WQRF) — The battle for the Bronze Stalk has gone to Ball State for the second straight year. Ball State defeated NIU Wednesday evening in MAC play in Muncie 31-25.

The Huskies made some improvement. They engineered three touchdown drives. One resulted in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Ross Bowers to Tyrice Ritchie. The other two resulted in a

pair of short touchdown runs by Erin Collins.

But Ball State strung together three consecutive touchdowns to build a 28-14 lead which was too much for the Huskies to overcome. The Huskies were again burned by a turnover that led directly to points for Bal lState. Bowers had a pass intercepted in the second quarter that was returned 71 yards for a touchdown by Amechi Uzodinma II.

Bowers completed 27 of 40 passes for 300 yards and the one touchdown. Harrison Waylee rushed for 63 yards on 17 carries. Richie had a big night hauling in 11 receptions for 108 yards and the one touchdown. Freshman Trayvon Rudolph also made an impact with five receptions for 95 yards. DeKalb native Jordan Gandy led the Huskies in tackles with 11 from his cornerback spot.

NIU drops to 0-3 with the loss.