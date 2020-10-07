NIU football season released, opener November 4th

DeKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [NIU news release]– The Northern Illinois University Huskies will open the 2020 football season on Wednesday, November 4 when they play host to the Buffalo Bulls at Huskie Stadium in the first of three 2020 home games as the Mid-American Conference released its complete 2020 football schedule Wednesday.

NIU will start the season with #MACtion games on three consecutive Wednesday nights in November before the schedule moves to Saturdays beginning on November 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The MAC Championship game will be played on Friday, December 18 at Ford Field in Detroit.

In addition to the season opener versus Buffalo, the only MAC East opponent on the 2020 schedule, NIU will take on Central Michigan at home on Wednesday, November 11 and faces Toledo at Huskie Stadium on Saturday, December 5. NIU will travel to Muncie, Indiana to face Ball State on Wednesday, November 18 and plays Western Michigan in Kalamazoo on November 28. The Huskies conclude the regular season December 12 at Eastern Michigan. (see schedule below)

Second-year head coach Thomas Hammock said announcing the schedule was another step forward in this unusual 2020 season.

“As coaches, we like to plan months ahead, so It feels great to know who you’re preparing for,” Hammock said. “We know the outline, the layout and when we’ll have a longer week as opposed to a shorter week. We’re excited about the schedule. It’s very fair, very challenging and very competitive. We know that we have to be ready to play each and every week if we are going to be successful.

“We open with Buffalo, one of the best teams in the MAC with a great running back and they’re going to have our undivided attention and our focus as we prepare.”

With fans inside Huskie Stadium limited to immediate family of student-athletes for the three home games, NIU will not sell tickets or be able to accommodate season ticket members at Huskie Stadium in 2020. Individuals who purchased season tickets earlier this year and who have not yet contacted the NIU Athletic Ticket Office to provide direction for those funds have until November 1 to do so.

NIU 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Weds., Nov. 4 BUFFALO* DEKALB, ILLINOIS

Weds., Nov. 11 CENTRAL MICHIGAN* DEKALB, ILLINOIS

Weds., Nov. 18 at Ball State* Muncie, Indiana

Sat., Nov. 28 at Western Michigan* Kalamazoo, Michigan

Sat., Dec. 5 TOLEDO* DEKALB, ILLINOIS

Sat., Dec. 12 at Eastern Michigan* Ypsilanti, Michigan

Fri., Dec. 18 Marathon MAC Championship Game Detroit, Michigan