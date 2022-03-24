DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– There were a lot of reasons for NIU’s “worst-to-first” turnaround last season in the MAC in football. One of the biggest was the play of Rocky Lombardi. He was just what the doctor ordered after transferring from Michigan State, and he could be headed for an even bigger season this fall.

Lombardi was the dual-threat quarterback that the Huskies thought they were getting last year. He passed for almost 2600 yards. He rushed for almost 500 yards, and he accounted for 24 total touchdowns, but more than that he was an instant leader from the moment he stepped on campus, exactly what the second-youngest team in the nation needed.



Head coach Thomas Hammock says Lombardi made the most of the last few months polishing up on his game even more. Now is an opportunity to polish it even further with spring practices underway.



“He’s made tremendous growth in the last three or four months as a football player,” said Hammock. “He’s always been a great leader. He did a great job managing the game for us last year, but this year I expect him to be a weapon.”



Hammock is so high on Lombardi’s grasp of the “Huskie way” and his grasp of college football that he’s giving Lombardi lots of input into the installation of the offense which should lead to an expanded offense this fall.



“The things he’d been able to do from a processing and learning perspective, how much we can put on him will allow us to do a lot more offensively, and be able to utilize his intelligence, his playmaking ability and his leadership,” said Hammock.



“Coach, he does a really good job of working with me on what he thinks is best, and what I think is best,” said Lombardi. “We came up with a couple new things this year. Just little nuances to our offense that I’ve installed with the coaches and the players.”



Lombardi has achieved a lot in his time at Michigan State and NIU, so what’s on his bucket list for his final year?



“Win another championship for sure is at the top of it. I came here to win games and win a lot of games. I think we’ve got the team to do it this year, so that’s all my bucket list is, win games, as many as possible.”



Lombardi has almost his entire receiving corps returning this fall including big-play receiver Trayvon Rudolph. The Huskies have also added a top receiver in transfer Shemar Thornton from Florida International, and the Huskies have a loaded running back room led by Harrison Waylee and Antario Brown. Those are just a few reasons why Lombardi has a positive feeling about what could happen for the Huskies this fall.



“I think we’re, most importantly, going to have a really good football team. I’m really excited about this year.” “We’re going to do some special things.”



NOTE: The Huskies will hold 15 spring practices. They’ll wrap up Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. with the Huskies’ Spring Showcase.”