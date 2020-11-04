NIU’s long wait for the football season is almost over

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — NIU’s football team will finally get to play ball this evening. The Huskies will play their latest season opener in the 118 year history of the program.

They’ll host the Buffalo Bulls in a MAC crossover game.



The players and coaches have experience a roller coaster of emotions over the last eight months not knowing ‘if’ or ‘when’ they might play. The MAC first pushed the season to the spring but then reversed course in late September and decided to play in the fall.

“Obviously this has been a long time coming,” said NIU head coach Thomas Hammock. “We’ve seen first-hand the ups and downs of guys wanting to be able to play football. We’ve been practicing extremely hard. Our guys are anxious.”

“We just are excited to be playing whether its one game or 12, said returning starting quarterback Ross Bowers. “We’re excited just to have an opportunity and especially if a MAC championship, you know, is available we definitely want to be in the running for it.”



The MAC is playing a shortened six-game regular season.

Thursday’s game will kickoff at 6 p.m. Central Time. It’ll be shown on ESPN2.