Rockford Revolution romps over the Rock River Rampage

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Stateline’s two semi-pro football teams went at it Saturday afternoon at the Rockton Sports Complex. This Northern Lights Football League game was no contest. The Rockford Revolution routed the Rock River Rampage 50-0.

Former Rockford Jefferson quarterback James Dunner threw three touchdown passes on the Revolution’s first three possessions…a 37-yarder to former Auburn Knight Juwane Parchman, a 60-yarder to former Guilford Viking Terrance Bell, and a 70-yarder to former Rockford University player Tre Hatchett. After that the defense got involved. Former Auburn Knight Corey Jefferson picked off a pass and returned it to the house for a 28-0 lead and the Revolution cruised from there.

The Revolution improve to 5-0 on the season. The Rampage are now 1-4.

