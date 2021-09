ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford University Regents hosted the Greenville Panthers Saturday afternoon. Despite a strong second half and impressive statistical performance from quarterback Jaelen Ray, the Regents fall to Greenville 57-42.

Rockford will be home again next Saturday, September 18 to open NACC play against Eureka. Kickoff is set for 1 PM at Sam Greeley Field.