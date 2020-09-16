Steinbrecher says MAC to stick with football in the spring

(WTVO/WQRF) — The Big Ten is reversing course and going forward with a fall football season. Don’t expect the Mid-American Conference to do the same.

MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher shot that idea down in a tweet Wednesday morning that read:

“Currently there are no plans to play a fall season in any sport. We are focused on providing our fall student-athletes meaningful competitive experiences in the spring.”





The Mid-American Conference was the first major college conference to announce this summer that it’s football season was being moved to the spring because of COVID-19. The availability now of rapid testing for the virus is the primary reason why the Big Ten Conference changed its mind about fall football.

The MAC has other financial challenges that the Big Ten and some of the other Power Five conferences don’t have.