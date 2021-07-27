Vederian Lowe named to Outland Trophy Watch List

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Auburn graduate and current Fighting Illini offensive tackle Vederian Lowe is getting some preseason publicity. He has been named to the Outland Trophy Watch List.

The Outland Trophy is presented each year to the nation’s best interior lineman by the Football Writers Association of America. Lowe is a fifth-year senior left tackle. He was All-Big Ten honorable mention last year when he started all eight of the Illini’s games. Low has made 34 consecutive starts in his career. He needs nine more to set a new school record for consecutive starts.

Lowe and the Fighting Illini will open their season Saturday, August 28 at home against Nebraska at noon.