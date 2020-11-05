Young NIU Huskies no match for Buffalo in season opener

DEKALB, Ill. – Three defensive touchdowns in the second half helped Buffalo to a 49-30 victory over the NIU Huskies on Wednesday night (Nov. 4) in the season opener at Huskie Stadium. The Bulls led by just five at halftime before scoring four consecutive touchdowns to open the scoring in the second half.

Senior quarterback Ross Bowers (Bothell, Wash./Bothell/California) was 17-of-28 passing for 202 yards and a touchdown while senior wide receiver Tyrice Richie (Chicago, Ill./Homewood-Flossmoor/Dodge City CC) recorded a career-best nine catches for 106 yards.

“Obviously we can’t spot a team like that 21 points,” said NIU head coach Thomas Hammock. “We can’t turn the ball over, we have to play clean football to give ourselves an opportunity to win. But I am proud of the effort of our young men, I’m proud of our team, they continued to fight for four quarters.”

Buffalo (1-0, 1-0 MAC) led at halftime, 21-16, before two defensive touchdowns in three plays gave the Bulls a 19-point advantage.

The first defensive score came when Tim Terry Jr. picked up a fumble and went 46 yards with 8:35 left in the third, giving Buffalo a 28-16 lead. On the second play of NIU’s ensuing drive, James Patterson forced a fumble that was picked up by Isaiah King who went 42 yards for the score to put the Bulls in front, 35-16.

“We have to have attention to detail on every single snap,” said Hammock. “The thing we talked about is if a bad play happens, we have to flush it and move on. What we saw was a snowball effect in the third quarter that we have to avoid.”

Buffalo added another third quarter touchdown as Kyle Vantrease capped a 4-play, 67-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.

The Bulls produced their third defense score on the opening possession of the fourth quarter when Kadofi Wright intercepted a Bowers pass and went 65 yards to give Buffalo a 49-16 lead.

NIU (0-1, 0-1 MAC) added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter senior quarterback Andrew Haidet (Plano, Texas/John Paul II/Houston Baptist) scored from a yard out to finish a 15-play, 65-yard drive. Sophomore quarterback Rodney Thompson (San Diego, Calif./Saint Augustine/Northern Arizona) closed the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run.

Vantrease finished the contest 11-of-17 passing for Buffalo with 175 yards and a touchdown. Jarret Patterson rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries while Antonio Nunn led the Bulls receiving with six catches for 102 yards.