Former Auburn standout Vederian Lowe excited about new legislation, will help provide for growing family

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For Rockford native Vederian Lowe, the recent legislation signed into order this past week by Governor Pritzker will allow him to help provide for his growing family.

Lowe was a standout offensive lineman at Auburn High School, and is now the starting left-tackle for the Fighting Illini.

In the last year, Lowe has lost his mother, become a father, and accepted legal guardianship of his younger brother, Vydalis.

At the end of his senior season this past year, Lowe debated whether to test his waters in the draft and go pro, or return to U of I. He decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility given to all athletes by the NCAA as a result of the pandemic.

Now, with the legislation signed and set to go into effect on July 1, Lowe knows he made the right decision.

“You know, just knowing now that everything is going to change,” said Lowe. “I didn’t know how it was all going to change back then, but I did know this was a possibility when it was time to make that decision and I’m glad I did because this has given me a chance to provide for my family in a way that I never thought I would be able to.”