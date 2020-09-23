Former Chicago Bear Gale Sayers dies at 77

CHICAGO – SEPTEMBER 20: Hall of Fame Chicago Bears Dick Butkus (L) and Gale Sayers chat on the sidelines before a game between the Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 20, 2009 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Steelers 17-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago Bears legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers died Wednesday at 77, according to the Hall of Fame.

“All those who love the game of football mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever play this Game with the passing of Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers,” Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. “He was the very essence of a team player — quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life.”

