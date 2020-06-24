Former Chicago Blackhawk Marian Hossa elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame

OTTAWA, ON – MARCH 16: Playing in his 1300th career NHL game, Marian Hossa #81of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on March 16, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

(WTVO/WQRF) — Former Chicago Blackhawk Marian Hossa has been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot. He’s part of a six member class for 2020.

Hossa retired from playing in 2018, but he was eligible for the Hall of Fame since he hadn’t played in three years due to a skin disorder.

Hossa played on all three of the Blackhawks most recent Stanley Cup Championship teams in 2010, 2013, and 2015. The winger scored 1,134 points in his career. In addition to playing for the Blackhawks Hossa also played for four other NHL franchises.



Another former Blackhawk defenseman Doug Wilson, was also selected for the Hall of Fame. Wilson tallied 779 points in his career. That’s the highest total by a defenseman in Blackhawks’ history.

Also elected to the Hall of Fame were jarome Inginla, the fourth black player ever to be selected. The former Calgary Flames captain twice led the NHL in scoring. He also played on two gold medal winning Olympic teams.

The other inductees will be defenseman Kevin Lowe, former Canadian women’s star Kim St. Pierre and former Red Wings General Manager Ken Holland.